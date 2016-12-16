Notorious lion-hunting vet plunges 30 metres to his death during hunt

An Italian vet who became notorious online for posting photos of his trophy kills, including a lion, has died after he slipped on ice and plunged 30 metres while on a hunt.

Luciano Ponzetto, 55, became the subject of controversy in 2015 after he posted a photo of himself posing with the lifeless corpses of great beasts that he had killed.

Ponzetto has died after he slipped while hunting birds in Turin, falling into the ravine in Colle delle Oche, Italy.

An Italian police spokesperson confirmed his death and told The Sun he had slipped and fell while hunting.

"We were called by the mountain rescue services who had been alerted to the incident by someone who was out with him," the spokesperson said.

"His body was recovered by helicopter and taken to a local hospital.

"It looks like he slipped and fell when he was out hunting. He died instantly and there was nothing that could be done."

Before his death, Ponzetto had previously threatened to take legal action against the people sending him death threats and repeatedly defended his actions, claiming that being a vet is "not incompatible with hunting, either morally or professionally".