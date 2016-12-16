Some foolish backpackers took their Subaru to Fraser Island where they got bogged before they were filmed smashing into the back of the rescuing Land Rover.

Tourists' car smashes into rescuing 4WD after being trapped in sand

The tourists were taking their Subaru Outback to at Inskip Point on Rainbow Beach before they got bogged on the giant sand island.

In the video posted on Facebook on Thursday, some Good Samaritans use the grunt of their Land Rover 4WD to shift the stuck station wagon.

But when the 4WD came to a gentle stop it slingshotted the smaller car, pulling it right toward it.

"Brake, brake," a woman shouted as the Subaru slammed into the the back of the Land Rover.

One man yelled, "No one's hurt guys, it happens."

There was no serious damage to the Land Rover, but the rear of the Subaru was completely caved in.

"Landy hasn't got a mark on her," the man filming said.

The driver of the Subaru looked horrified as he got out of his wrecked car.