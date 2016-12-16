News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Young mother with multiple sclerosis to pay $70k for overseas stem cell treatment
Young mum with multiple sclerosis to fly overseas for $70k treatment

Vigilante jailed for beating sick man he wrongly thought was a paedophile to death

Yahoo7 News /

A UK vigilante has been jailed for the "despicable" beating of a man to death while he was on a dialysis machine that he incorrectly accused of being a paedophile.

0407_sun_newsbreak
2:15

News headlines: Saturday 7 April
0407_sun_news
2:31

News Headlines: Saturday 7 April
Missing children believed dead after California SUV wreck
1:40

Missing children believed dead after California SUV wreck
'You'll be sorry,' Russia tells Britain at U.N. nerve agent attack meeting
0:52

'You'll be sorry,' Russia tells Britain at U.N. nerve agent attack meeting
U.S. sanctions several Russians, including oligarch linked to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort
1:13

U.S. sanctions several Russians, including oligarch linked to former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort
Reverend DJ
0:57

Reverend DJ
Estonia’s president says Trump gets it about Russia
1:18

Estonia’s president says Trump gets it about Russia
A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
2:23

A lovely montage of pregnancy reveals
Samsung tips record Q1 profit as chip boom winds down
1:35

Samsung tips record Q1 profit as chip boom winds down
Royal family: Who has been the busiest in 2018?
0:44

Royal family: Who has been the busiest in 2018?
Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Heroic College Student Gives Drowning Squirrel CPR
0:30

Heroic College Student Gives Drowning Squirrel CPR
 

Acting on an "unfounded" accusation, Adam Goodridge arrived at Paul Sandford's South Yorkshire home on October 30, 2015.

The 31-year-old repeatedly punched the man before taking photos of the injuries, the BBC reports.

He ordered his victim's friends to tell paramedics he had fallen in the bath.

Paul Sandford was beaten death on the back of an unsubstantiated accusation. Source: South Yorkshire Police

The 38-year-old Sanford was left with bleeding on the brain, a fractured eye socket and several bruises and scratches to his face and hands.

He died in hospital five days later.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack was "despicable" and the allegations of paedophilia "unfounded".

Goodridge had visited the home a week before the attack to tell Mr Sanford to "move from the area within a week".

Adam Goodridge was jailed for the attack described as 'despicable'. Source: South Yorkshire Police

During the attack, detective inspector Simon Palmer said Goodridge "briefly left the room and even had the audacity to say that he would buy Mr Sandford's friends a beer, before returning to the room to continue his attack".

"He told Mr Sandford's friends to tell ambulance staff that he had fallen in the bath, but when emergency services arrived it was clear that his injuries has been caused by this unprovoked, cowardly and brutal attack," the detective said.

Goodridge was sentenced to 12 years after being found guilty of manslaughter in the Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

A statement from Mr Sanford's family said there was a "gaping hole in our hearts that is never going to heal".

"From the age of eight, Paul had suffered from ongoing health problems and the indescribable actions of Goodridge on that night have robbed us of the precious time we had left with him," the statement said.

"We should be making lasting, happy memories with him right now, but instead we are left with the utter devastation of having our son, brother and a friend taken away from us."

Back To Top