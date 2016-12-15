Man yanks woman to floor by hair after being rejected in Canberra nightclub

Police in Canberra are seeking witnesses to a "cowardly" assault in which a spurned man yanked a woman's hair so hard she fell to the floor of a nightclub.

Rejected man yanks woman by hair to floor of Canberra nightclub

Video shows the man approach the woman at the bar of the Cube nightclub at 2am on Sunday November 20.

Security cameras captured the woman refusing to talk to the man after his approach.

A short time later, the man was filmed walking past the woman when he pulled her hair with such force and aggression her head snapped back and she fell to the floor.

The man then fled the bar with three other males before the woman had time to alert security.

Canberra police are seeking witnesses to the attack labelled "cowardly", carried out by the man described as Caucasian, 183 centimetres tall, with dark brown hair and a light beard.

He was wearing a blue-green checked shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.