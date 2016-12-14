Police slam thieves charged with stealing dying man's credit card

News

Yahoo7 News /

Police have slammed two thieves who allegedly stole a man’s credit card as others frantically tried to resuscitate him following a horrific crash in Queensland.

As Matt Clark, 37, lay dying after he was struck by a car in Hervey Bay, early on Saturday morning some scrambled to help, but police believe others saw the opportunity to make a quick buck.

Shortly after his death, Mr Clark's grieving widow noticed his credit card had been used 11 times at businesses in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"Obviously it's a crime that has shocked and disgusted me and no doubt the community," Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Pollit said.

Police slammed Shannon Davis and a woman after they allegedly stole Matt Clark's credit card while he lay dying on a Queensland road. Source: 7 News

"To think these two low lives came across the scene and ignored what any decent person would do and stole his credit card is beyond belief."

Shannon James Davis, 28, and a co-accused female fronted court this morning charged with fraud and accused of going on a spending spree within hours of the victim's death.

Matt Clark's grieving widow noticed the charges on her late husband's credit card shortly after his death. Source: 7 News

Those around the accident rushed to provide first aid while hours later Davis and another woman were out on a shopping spree at bottle shops and supermarkets.

Mr Clark's widow said it was a devastating time, but thanked police for their round-the-clock efforts.

Davis was supported in court by his father.

The accused pair are due back in court next month.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

