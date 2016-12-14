Victorian man's high voltage Christmas display programmed to AC/DC goes viral

A Victorian electronics and computer whiz has become an online sensation, with a video of his Christmas lights display, programmed in tune with Aussie classic Thunderstruck, going viral.

Greg Jaeschke wired his Shepparton home with an impressive light spectacular, complete with flame blasts, timed with the AC/DC hit.

Despite his neighbours not being a huge fan of the spectacular, the 24-year-old’s efforts have been applauded by the 5.5 million people who have viewed the video of the show online in just one week.

Mr Jaeschke has been putting on a light and music display each December since 2014.

“I use controllers I’ve customised meself. I cut all the wires off the ones you buy from the shop and wire them all into me controllers,” he told Sunrise on Wednesday morning.

To achieve the pyrotechnic affect where flames are shot from the roof of the home, Mr Jaeschke used an aerosol can connected to an instant engine starter.

Along with the Acca Dacca classic, Mr Jaeschke’s lighting displays have also been set to other songs including Black Betty and Here’s Johnny. Each of the musical displays about six hours to program.

The lighting guru said a new song would be added to the display each night until Christmas Eve.

Asked if he would consider a Justin Bieber song in future, Mr Jaeschke told Sunrise he “wouldn’t be doing Bieber”.