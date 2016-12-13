News

Is Starbucks purposely spelling your name wrong?

Yahoo7 News

When ordering a coffee from Starbucks, it’s almost a given that the name written on the side of the cup will barely resemble your own.

So while some customers find the misspellings annoying or even funny, one YouTube channel believes the typos are intentional and all part of a grand scheme by Starbucks.

Super Deluxe, a group of self-titled “creative weirdos”, put the theory to the test and sent a staff member with an easy name – Molly – to five different Starbucks cafes.

The experiment found that only two out of the five stores spelled her name correctly, with the other variations including Mali, Molli and Mommy.

Brooke became 'Broke' after this Starbucks blunder. Photo: Instagram/StarbucksFails

Apparently the barista was too lazy to get Lacey's name right. Photo: Instagram/StarbucksFails

“But what if the misspellings on your cup aren’t actually mistakes?” the narrator of the video asks.

“Think about it, Starbucks is the largest coffee chain in the world, meaning that each year, millions of people all around the globe have their names misspelled on cups of Starbucks coffee.”

The video explains that the victims of name-butchering then take photos of the errors and upload them to social media.

“That’s right sheeple, you’ve been giving Starbucks free advertising for years,” the video continues.

One customer had his name misspelled when he explained that Marc was spelled with a 'c'. Photo: Supplied

“That innocent little scribble on the side of your pumpkin spice latte is tugging at the subconscious of your friends to go out and buy pumpkin spice lattes of their own, only to then have their name misspelled, take a picture and thereby perpetuate this frothy cycle of control.”

Whether the misspellings are intentional or not, entire social media pages have been dedicated to sharing #StarbucksFails.

Simple names like Lacey, Lauren and Becky were warped into ‘Lazy’, ‘Larn’ and ‘Bequi’.

