Driver evades unmarked police cars causing horror crash in Townsville

Dash cam footage captured a driver being pursued by two unmarked police cars before running a red light and smashing into another vehicle in Townsville.

The accident took place at the intersection between Woolcock Street and Kings Road, in West End on December 11.

In the video, the red car sped through a red light and crashed head on into a silver vehicle, ripping its front bumper to shreds.

The red car failed to stop for police before it fled down Kings Road in Townsville. Photo: YouTube

The fleeing car illegally drove over an island strip and a black unmarked police car pursued it.

The other unmarked car stopped to assist the silver car following the crash.

Queensland Police told 7 News Online that two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries but they did not need to be admitted.

The car smashed into a silver car and fled down an island strip. Photo: YouTube

One of the two unmarked black cars followed. Photo: YouTube

The car involved in the incident was located abandoned in Currajong later that night.

Police said the red car was being pursued because it failed to stop for police.

Investigations are continuing.

