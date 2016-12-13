Parramatta Eels star to front court charged with domestic violence

Parramatta Eels star Kenny Edwards has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting his partner early on Sunday morning.

Parramatta Eels forward Kenny Edwards has been charged after allegedly assaulting his partner. Photo: Getty

Police allege the 27-year-old forward poured a drink containing water and alcohol over the woman during an argument.

He will appeared in court on Tuesday morning and will reappear at a later date.

Parramatta Eels CEO Bernie Gurr released a statement saying the club is viewing the incident as "extremely serious".

"While the legal process is being handled by external authorities, Kenny will be able to continue to train and play as per the NRL Code of Conduct," the statement read.

"The Club will continue to provide Kenny, his partner and children with all available welfare services.

"In addition, I want to emphasize that all players and staff at the Parramatta Eels are individually accountable for their actions. Our decisions and behaviours need to be consistent with our core values of Integrity, Respect and Excellence."

The club immediately alerted the NRL Integrity Unit.

New Zealand-born Edwards has previously played for the Manly Sea Eagles and the St George Illawarra Dragons.