Police release CCTV after man stabbed in back and chest

Gold Coast police have released security pictures in the hunt for an armed robber who stabbed a man in the back and chest.

The cameras captured a man wearing a black hoodie and orange shorts walking through a car park in popular Broadwater Parklands on Thursday night.

The cameras show the man then doubling back moments later when he approached the 23-year-old victim and a 21-year-old woman.

The duo were sitting in parklands off Marine Parade when the attacker appeared and demanded money.

The 23-year-old man refused and was put in a headlock before being stabbed.

The attacker then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet towards the Sundale Bridge.

The victim was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition, and is still recovering on Monday.

The attacker is described as being aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 170 to 175 centimetres tall and of a slim build.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.