Manhunt for driver who allegedly pulled shotgun on police on NSW north coast

Officers had been searching for the man since he pulled the gun about 7.50am on Sunday and fled from an RBT on the Pacific Highway at North Macksville before again aiming the shotgun at police at a road block on a dirt road at nearby Valla.

The man then drove into bushland after encountering the road block and his abandoned van was found about 11am.

Manhunt is underway for David Bell. Source: 7 News.

"(It) has been secured for forensic analysis," police told 7 News.

Police believe 37-year-old David Bell can "assist with the investigation into the incidents" but have warned people to avoid him as he may be armed and is wanted on interstate warrants.

The last place the Queensland fugitive was seen was crashing through Sue Davis' fence.

The last place the Queensland fugitive, David Bell was seen was crashing through Sue Davis' fence.

“I think he was shooting at police,” Ms Davis told 7 News.

Heavily-armed and highly-trained police were called in to assist in the manhunt.

“I saw a white van come screaming up our street up here, which is normally very quiet,” Ms Davis told 7 News.

“There was dust and stuff everywhere.”

The gate was allegedly broke by the driver. Source: 7 News.

Seven News understands Bell hired a white van at Macksville this morning before being pulled over for a Random Breath Test on the Pacific Highway.

He fled and police gave chase, pulling him over at Urunga.

It's there Bell produced a shot gun, allegedly threatening officers then speeding off.

Police followed him down this dirt road in Valla.

A manhunt is currently underway on the NSW north coast for a driver who twice threatened police with a shotgun after fleeing a random breath test.

For a second time, the fugitive pulled out a gun.

It's believed Bell is dangerous still armed with the shot gun he aimed at police.

Several homes and businesses surround this area, and people are being warned not to approach him, but call triple-0.

Anyone who sees Bell, who is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a solid build, brown hair and with tattooed fingers, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

The manhunt continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

