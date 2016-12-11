‘Delusional’: Gable Tostee in heated debate with online trolls

Gable Tostee has reportedly lashed out at online trolls who refuse to accept that he was found not responsible for Warriena Wright’s death, calling them “simple-minded” and “delusional”.

Two months after the Gold Coast man was acquitted by a jury, hundreds of "keyboard warriors" reportedly persist on discussing the case, making claims of evidence tampering and drink spiking, according to News Corp.

Reportedly using the pseudonym Eric Thomas, Mr Tostee has engaged with the "warriors" in various online forums and Facebook discussion groups where numerous theories relating to Ms Wright's death have been debated.

Many legal experts have issued stern warnings to members of the public against making accusations online, saying they risk being sued by Mr Tostee for defamation.

Ms Wright, a New Zealand tourist on holiday on the Gold Coast, fell to her death in 2014.

The pair met on dating app Tinder and later went back to his high-rise apartment complex.

She fell to her death and Mr Tostee faced murder and manslaughter charges but was acquitted.

Since the acquittal Ms Wright’s family have pleaded for privacy from the public and media.

In contrast, Mr Tostee has popped up in the press several times and even participated in a television interview.

According to News Corp, as part of a post to an online forum Mr Tostee argued, “What gives you the right to sit behind a screen and point the finger with 20/20 hindsight and say he ‘should have’ done this or that?

“The jury agreed that Warriena’s act of climbing over the balcony within seconds was neither foreseeable nor reasonable.

“But of course as a mere keyboard warrior your simple mind prevents you from putting yourself in another’s shoes.”

Mr Tostee also reportedly lashed out at claims that the audio recording he made of the night were doctored.

“Quit talking through your asshole,” Mr Tostee reportedly wrote.

“I’ve answered every question completely honestly and there is evidence to back it up.

“It’s not my problem when stubborn delusional nutcases like you only believe your own fantasies.”

Mr Tostee didn’t take the stand during his trial.

The high profile and unusual case made international headlines.

