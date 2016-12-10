Heartbroken father says autopsy proves daughter was murdered in Mozambique

The father of Australian woman Elly Warren who was found dead in a toilet block in Africa last month says new autopsy results confirm his daughter was murdered despite Mozambique officials saying she didn’t die a violent death.

A preliminary report found she died of asphyxiation from sand and suffered facial injuries which her adamant father Paul Warren says proves she was murdered, the Herald Sun reports.

Despite local police ruling her death as not suspicious, Mr Warren told the newspaper he is convinced the evidence pointed to murder.

South African doctor Patricia Klepp confirmed after conducting the autopsy that they only drug in her system at the time of death was alcohol, according to reports.

The doctor also confirmed that she was not raped or sexually assaulted but the abrasions to her face indicated she had been held down in the sand for some time, the Herald Sun reports.

With 40 years of medical experience, Dr Klepp was not able conduct an accurate blood alcohol reading because her body was embalmed in Mozambique.

“Dr Klepp told me she was very surprised to see how much sand was still in Elly’s mouth, through both bronchi tubes leading to her lungs,” Mr Warren said.

“Any qualified doctor knows that this was not an accidental death. She was murdered.”

Ms Warren, aged 20, was in Mozambique on a diving trip when her body was discovered in the toilet block near a market on November 9.

She was due to fly home from the volunteer marine conservation trip the week she was killed.

Immediately following Ms Warren's death, her family were informed she was murdered but Mozambique police told Australian media her body didn't show any signs of violence.

Last month her father issued a statement about his daughters death.

"I have come to South Africa to bring my beautiful daughter, Elly, home," Mr Warren said in the statement.

"Based on the facts I now know, I am absolutely certain that my daughter has been murdered by suffocation."

Mr Warren thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian High Commission in Pretoria for keeping the family up to date with the facts connected to his daughter's death, and for their support.

DFAT has said it is liaising with authorities in Mozambique who are responsible for investigating Ms Warren's death.

It has been reported police in Mozambique said there were no signs of violence.

"She didn't have a scratch, didn't have a bruise on her indicating there was violence or rape," police spokesman Detective Dauto told The Age.

The community was reportedly shocked and said such an incident had never happened in the area before.

A campaign was set up to help the Warren family with Ms Warren's funeral costs.

A friend of Ms Warren paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing that she was "a beautiful girl with so much drive".

"The most selfless, dedicated and passionate soul has been taken from us," Luke Martello wrote on November 10.

"Everyone that knew Elly knows the incredible, breathtaking energy she had, which makes it so hard to believe that anything could stop it."

Ms Warren had plans to start a degree in marine biology.

News break – December 10