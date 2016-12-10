News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

Heartbroken father says autopsy proves daughter was murdered in Mozambique

Yahoo7 News /

The father of Australian woman Elly Warren who was found dead in a toilet block in Africa last month says new autopsy results confirm his daughter was murdered despite Mozambique officials saying she didn’t die a violent death.

Tornado Swirls Debris at Fort Lauderdale Airport
1:01

Tornado Swirls Debris at Fort Lauderdale Airport
The Beauty of Planet Earth
2:05

The Beauty of Planet Earth
angry man tears down the tributes to Henry Vincent
2:30

angry man tears down the tributes to Henry Vincent
Tracy Morgan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
0:53

Tracy Morgan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Singing road strikes wrong chord in Dutch village
0:56

Singing road strikes wrong chord in Dutch village
Trump-appointed U.S. attorney recused from Michael Cohen investigation
0:51

Trump-appointed U.S. attorney recused from Michael Cohen investigation
Trump Welcomes Emir of Qatar to White House
2:29

Trump Welcomes Emir of Qatar to White House
Man seen cutting down memorial to stabbed burglar
0:32

Man seen cutting down memorial to stabbed burglar
Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
0:34

Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
1:20

Plans to replace display units Oxford Museum
Japanese man becomes world's oldest male at 112
0:46

Japanese man becomes world's oldest male at 112
Daffodils have been left weeks behind schedule
0:56

Daffodils have been left weeks behind schedule
 

A preliminary report found she died of asphyxiation from sand and suffered facial injuries which her adamant father Paul Warren says proves she was murdered, the Herald Sun reports.

Despite local police ruling her death as not suspicious, Mr Warren told the newspaper he is convinced the evidence pointed to murder.

In May 2012 Elly shared this picture, saying she couldn't wait go back to Africa, which she called her "fave place in the world". Picture: Facebook

Elly Warren's body was discovered in a toilet cubicle. Photo: Facebook

South African doctor Patricia Klepp confirmed after conducting the autopsy that they only drug in her system at the time of death was alcohol, according to reports.

The doctor also confirmed that she was not raped or sexually assaulted but the abrasions to her face indicated she had been held down in the sand for some time, the Herald Sun reports.

With 40 years of medical experience, Dr Klepp was not able conduct an accurate blood alcohol reading because her body was embalmed in Mozambique.

“Dr Klepp told me she was very surprised to see how much sand was still in Elly’s mouth, through both bronchi tubes leading to her lungs,” Mr Warren said.

“Any qualified doctor knows that this was not an accidental death. She was murdered.”

Ms Warren, aged 20, was in Mozambique on a diving trip when her body was discovered in the toilet block near a market on November 9.

She was due to fly home from the volunteer marine conservation trip the week she was killed.

s Warren was meant to fly home this week and jet off to New Zealand with her boyfriend Luke. Photo: Facebook

This photo was shared on September 12, with a friend calling it the 'Best trip ever!'. Picture: Facebook

Immediately following Ms Warren's death, her family were informed she was murdered but Mozambique police told Australian media her body didn't show any signs of violence.

Last month her father issued a statement about his daughters death.

"I have come to South Africa to bring my beautiful daughter, Elly, home," Mr Warren said in the statement.

"Based on the facts I now know, I am absolutely certain that my daughter has been murdered by suffocation."

Mr Warren thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian High Commission in Pretoria for keeping the family up to date with the facts connected to his daughter's death, and for their support.

DFAT has said it is liaising with authorities in Mozambique who are responsible for investigating Ms Warren's death.

Elly Warren, 20, was killed while on a diving trip in Mozambique in Africa. Picture: Facebook

It has been reported police in Mozambique said there were no signs of violence.

"She didn't have a scratch, didn't have a bruise on her indicating there was violence or rape," police spokesman Detective Dauto told The Age.

The community was reportedly shocked and said such an incident had never happened in the area before.

A campaign was set up to help the Warren family with Ms Warren's funeral costs.

A friend of Ms Warren paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing that she was "a beautiful girl with so much drive".

Pictures chronicling Elly's trip were posted to her Facebook page just weeks ago. Picture: Facebook

"The most selfless, dedicated and passionate soul has been taken from us," Luke Martello wrote on November 10.

"Everyone that knew Elly knows the incredible, breathtaking energy she had, which makes it so hard to believe that anything could stop it."

Ms Warren had plans to start a degree in marine biology.

News break – December 10

Back To Top