Minibus driver engulfed by flames in botched firefighting effort

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

If you ever wanted to see how to properly extinguish a petrol fire, this is not the video for you.

A minibus driver has been engulfed in flames after a service station attendant mistakenly tried to extinguish a fire using water.

Footage of the South African petrol station shows the minibus driver erupt in flames after the driver appears to spill petrol onto the engine.

While it was certainly alight, a simple extinguisher would have made light work of the blazing minibus.

The minibus driver accidentally spilled a small amount of petrol starting the fire. Source: LiveLeak

"Trust me, I got this": Source: Liveleak

That was until the poorly trained staff member decided to employ his simple fire fighting method; fire plus water equals no more fire.

In an instant the fire became a blaze and the minibus driver was set alight, while nearby drivers quickly fled the developing inferno as black smoke filled the area.

Nearby drivers were sent fleeing when the blaze took off. Source: LiveLeak

