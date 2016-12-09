Video captures drunk driver take high-speed, 360-degree turn before dramatic crash

A dramatic video has captured the moment a drunk driver, who was almost three times over the legal limit, makes a high-speed, 360-degree turn before smashing into a parked car on a suburban street.

Drunk driver smashes into parked car and tree while reversing from driveway

Victoria Police told 7 News Online the driver of the vehicle was a 72-year-old Melbourne man who had a blood-alcohol reading 0.124.

The crash occurred on Wedge Street in Dandenong about 7.15pm on November 19 and the driver has lost his licence for 12 months.

In the video, the elderly man reversed his Honda Jazz from his garage and swiftly accelerated across the grass and onto the road.

The car then does a 360-degree turn and pulls a sharp left turn onto the opposite side of the road.

It mounts the kerb and smashes into the back of a stationary red car and wedges himself between a tree.

A cloud of dirt whips up around the wheels as the driver tries to get himself out of the sticky situation.

The man was assessed at the scene by emergency services and nobody was uninjured.

