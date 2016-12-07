Shops destroyed in massive Sydney blaze

A row of shops in Sydney's southwest have been destroyed by fire.

The blaze broke out in Fairfield around 9.30pm with multiple fire crews racing to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, they found at least two shops already engulfed in the Ware Street blaze. It's believed up to five shops were affected by the fire.

The blaze quickly spread into the roof cavity of the neighbouring stores, with the shared roof caving in.

At the height of the fire, flames were seen exploding out of the shop windows.

Police blocked off streets surrounding the blaze, as fire crews battled to stop the fire spreading.

Luckily, there were no reports of injuries.

The fire was brought under control around midnight with the mop up efforts to head through the night.

At this stage, the cause of the fire is unknown.