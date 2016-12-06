Man confronted by one of Australia's most dangerous snakes while putting bins out

A maintenance worker putting out wheelie bins in the heart of Melbourne has had a surprising encounter with one of Australia's most dangerous snakes.

Melbourne CBD maintenance worker shocked to find tiger snake in a unit block garage

Cameron Main said he was moving the bins in an apartment block garage when he spotted a tiger snake hiding under one of them.

He said he almost picked it up, thinking it was a different breed.

“I thought it might’ve been a little python because it was only small, I don’t really know much about snakes,” Mr Main said.

The block of apartments is on Swanson Street on the outer fringe of the city's CBD.

Mr Main said he considered dealing with the snake himself, but he's glad he decided against it.

“Once I found out it was a tiger snake, I was like: "wow, one of the most poisonous snakes in Australia".

“I was pretty blown away by that, I was glad I left him alone.”

Instead, he called Raymond Hosier, The Snake Man, who contained the deadly reptile.

Order was restored in less than a minute, but it could have ended very differently.

“There’s been three deaths in Victoria in the last couple of years, all from tiger snakes,” Mr Hosier said.

His advice is simple: “if you see a snake, don’t go near it”.