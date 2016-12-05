News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

NSW Government to trial medicinal cannabis to treat chemotherapy side effects

Jessica Dietrich
Yahoo7 News /

The NSW government will consider growing cannabis locally if a medicinal cannabis trial proves a success to help treat chemotherapy side effects.

0401_sun_philip
3:26

Growing concern for Prince Philip
2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
1:12

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
0:53

Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
1:02

Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
0:31

'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
1:33

Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
Today in History for March 31st
1:25

Today in History for March 31st
Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0:51

Prince Charles uses Easter message to supports persecuted Christians
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
 

New figures show one in four chemotherapy patients already self medicate to prevent the nausea associated with chemotherapy.

Now a government-funded study will look to supply 80 adult patients with a cannabis capsule - made up of two types of cannabis – to help patients keep fighting.

Mother-of-two Lauren Hugh. Source: 7 News

Lauren Hugh knows how tough chemotherapy is, with her body riddled with tumours, the mother-of-two needs chemotherapy every third week.

“The sickness that comes with [chemo] is almost immediate,” she said.

“There are frequent times when you’re hospitalised to deal with the nausea and the vomiting.”

The cannabis capsules, made in Canada. Source: 7 News

Now the 32-year-old hopes she’s eligible for a world-first clinical trial of cannabis capsules, which are made in Canada.

This is the first medicinal cannabis trial to start in NSW, with a second set to involve treating terminally ill patients.

That trial is yet to begin, but there are already cannabis-based drugs being used to help certain children with epilepsy.

“The best thing in the end for our people is to have drugs that doctors will use and that can be prescribed widely,” NSW Medical Research Minister Pru Goward said.

The NSW Government could grow the cannabis locally if the trial proves a success. Source: 7 News

Back To Top