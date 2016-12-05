Anzac, Christ, Saint and Seaman: The baby names a government banned

In an age where the names of one’s offspring appear limited only by parental creativity, Victoria has reminded Australia there are limits on creative child-naming.
The state government’s latest list of banned baby names is a roll call of bad ideas of royal proportions.
Making the cut (or not, in this case) are Anzac, Christ, God, Saint and Seaman, along with a long list of other titles.
Joseph Heller fans will also be disappointed to learn Major is off the list, as are just about all other military, political and royal titles.
Prime Minister, Premier and President are also likely to have the Births, Deaths and Marriage Registry insisting you go back and try again.
- Drunken Sydney reindeer thief sorry for destroying little girl's Christmas
- Baby wakes from coma as doctors plan to switch off life support
Mister, Sister, Queen and King are no-goes too, and you can’t call your kids Satan or Messiah either.
Holden die-hards will be saddened to learn Commodore is banned, but Ford fans can breathe a little easier – Victoria does not mind if you opt for Falcon.
While the list may raise a few eyebrows about why governments are concerning themselves with such regulations, it is important to remember that several parents actually tried these before they made the list.
The Victorian list, however, raises substantially fewer questions than the official national black list.
Exactly what happened to get Thong, Snort and Bonghead on that roll is anyone’s guess.
Names banned in Victoria
Admiral
Anzac'
Australia
Baron
Bishop
Brigadier
Brother
Cadet
Captain
Chief
Christ
Commodore
Constable
Corporal
Dame
Duke
Emperor
Father
General
God
Honour
Judge
Justice
King
Lady
Lieutenant
Lord
Madam
Majesty
Major
Messiah
Minister
Mister
Officer
Premier
President
Prime Minister
Prince
Princess
Queen
Saint
Satan
Seaman
Sergeant
Sir
Sister