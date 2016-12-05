Anzac, Christ, Saint and Seaman: The baby names a government banned

In an age where the names of one’s offspring appear limited only by parental creativity, Victoria has reminded Australia there are limits on creative child-naming.

The state government’s latest list of banned baby names is a roll call of bad ideas of royal proportions.

Making the cut (or not, in this case) are Anzac, Christ, God, Saint and Seaman, along with a long list of other titles.

Joseph Heller fans will also be disappointed to learn Major is off the list, as are just about all other military, political and royal titles.

Prime Minister, Premier and President are also likely to have the Births, Deaths and Marriage Registry insisting you go back and try again.

Mister, Sister, Queen and King are no-goes too, and you can’t call your kids Satan or Messiah either.

Holden die-hards will be saddened to learn Commodore is banned, but Ford fans can breathe a little easier – Victoria does not mind if you opt for Falcon.

While the list may raise a few eyebrows about why governments are concerning themselves with such regulations, it is important to remember that several parents actually tried these before they made the list.

The Victorian list, however, raises substantially fewer questions than the official national black list.

Exactly what happened to get Thong, Snort and Bonghead on that roll is anyone’s guess.

Names banned in Victoria

Admiral

Anzac'

Australia

Baron

Bishop

Brigadier

Brother

Cadet

Captain

Chief

Christ

Commodore

Constable

Corporal

Dame

Duke

Emperor

Father

General

God

Honour

Judge

Justice

King

Lady

Lieutenant

Lord

Madam

Majesty

Major

Messiah

Minister

Mister

Officer

Premier

President

Prime Minister

Prince

Princess

Queen

Saint

Satan

Seaman

Sergeant

Sir

Sister