Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Three injured after balcony collapses near Melbourne

Yahoo7 News /

Two men and a woman have been injured after a balcony collapsed at Point Cook, near Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

The four metre by two metre balcony collapsed while the three people were on it.

Paramedics were called to an address at about 3.45pm, and treated all three at the scene.

A man in his 60s was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital with a cut to his head.

Another man in his 40s was taken to Western Hospital Footscray with a knee injury.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.

