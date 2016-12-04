Hollywood outraged as director admits rape scene was non-consensual

The director of 'Last Tango In Paris' has admitted that the infamous rape scene between Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider was non-consensual.

Hollywood reacts to Tango rape scene (clone 1480825259)

In the well-known scene, Brando's character used a stick of butter as lubricant to simulate sex.

"I had been, in a way, horrible to Maria because I didn't tell her what was going on," Bertolucci said.

Reports of the incident sparked outrage from many in and outside of Hollywood. Some called for the director to be stripped of his awards, or to be prosecuted.

Evan Rachel Wood retweeted Chastain's comments, adding, "I second that. This is heartbreaking and outrageous. The 2 of them are very sick individuals to think that was ok."

Chris Evans wrote, "Wow. I will never look at this film, Bertolucci or Brando the same way again. This is beyond disgusting. I feel rage," which prompted a response from Anna Kendrick.

"Ms Schneider stated this several years ago. I used to get eye-rolls when I brought it up to people (aka dudes)," Kendrick tweeted back, referring to an interview Schneider did with the Daily Mail before she died in 2011.

Many online readers were perplexed by Friday's Elle magazine report, which dug up the video, for not clarifying whether the sex between Brando and Schneider was simulated. According to Schneider, it was fake, but that didn't make her any less surprised by Bertolucci and Brando's actions.

"I felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped," Schneider told the UK paper.

"After the scene, Marlon didn't console me or apologise. Thankfully, there was just one take."

"Had no idea," Evans replied. "Woulda felt rage then too. They should be in jail."

"I don't doubt it," Kendrick responded. "It wasn't treated like a big story then (shocker). Glad at least it will be taken seriously now."

Top news stories - December 6