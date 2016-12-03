News

Volunteer rushes to mum's aid as she gives birth on footpath
Incredible moment mother gives birth in a golf buggy outside hospital

Sydney girl 'divorces' parents to avoid forced marriage in Pakistan

Yahoo7 News /

A Sydney girl used Legal Aid to "divorce" her parents so she could escape an arranged marriage in Pakistan, prompting high-level talks among government agencies.

The 15-year-old, known only as Ayesha, was beaten by her mother and has been deemed a “shining light” for other children wanting to escape the “despicable practice”.

The teenager has become the first "ward of the court" and her successful application has lead to high-level talks among top government agencies, the Saturday Telegraph reported.

Ayesha "divorced" her parents so she could escape an arranged marriage in Pakistan. Photo: Getty

Ayesha moved to Australia to live with her mother and stepfather.

On a trip to Pakistan, her mother pressured her to marry and when the teenager refused to, her mother beat her and took her passport.

She was left stranded in the country and got into contact with Legal Aid who assisted Ayesha in returning to Australia.

They helped her "obtain orders" to stop her from being deported from Australia to be married.

Legal Aid who assisted Ayesha in returning to Australia and helped her "obtain orders" to stop her from being deported. Photo: Getty

Family and Community Services (FACS) declined to help and Legal Aid helped her to divorce her parents in the NSW Supreme Court in March 2015.

She become a ward of the court and FACS then filed an application in the Children’s Court to take the teenager into care.

FACS Brad Hazzard said the brave teenager rallied against the “darkness” of arranged marriages.

“This girl’s courage was a shining light which will send a clear message to other kids (that) you can stand up to the despicable old ways of forced marriage," he told the newspaper.

The Australian Federal Police, the Immigration Department and child protection agencies are now looking at ways to improve their responses to these cases so vulnerable children won't need to resort to "divorcing" their parents.

After the agreement was reached in court, Ayesha later decided to return to Pakistan to live with her father but reportedly still wants to attend university in Australia.

