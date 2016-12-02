News

'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Loveless Waikato farm girl who shot to fame with model shots applies to Bachelor NZ

Yahoo New Zealand /

Marcella Bakker, who became famous across New Zealand after going public about her fruitless attempts to find love, has applied to go on The Bachelor NZ.

Loveless Waikato farm girl who shot to fame with model shots applies to Bachelor NZ

Bakker is at the final casting stages to appear on The Bachelor, according to NZME: Photo: Facebook/Marcella Bakker

She told NZ Herald Focus that she has turned down 500 potential suitors for a shot at the next series of the reality TV show, and is in the final casting.

Talking about her famous Facebook post on page NZ Farmer, Bakker told NZME: "It hasn't been successful...I haven't actually found anyone. I had plenty of response but probably not what I was looking for.

Despite the interest, Bakker said she hasn't found a keeper. Photo: Facebook/Marcella Bakker

"I do wonder what's wrong with me if I can't attract the right people. I seem to attract a lot of the wrong people, so I must be putting a bad vibe out there somehow."

She published her Original post on NZ Farmer on September 6.

"I have had such difficulty finding someone because they take it as a joke that I'm single and looking for a nice farming guy. I currently work on a farm and have worked on dairy farms for 5 years," she wrote.

Bakker is now a qualified personal trainer at Les Mills and models for Kam Models & Talent, according to her Facebook page.


