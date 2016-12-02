'He would have been sucked under': Boy risks his life dangling from ship

A young man who was filmed dangling precariously from the railing of a cruise ship in a potentially deadly stunt has been condemned by the cruise ship's operators.

Reckless boy filmed dangling from cruise ship

The video's uploader Anthon Rosale laughed as he filmed the boy climbing over the safety railing of the Carnival Liberty Cruise ship while at sea off the Texan coast.

The boy threw his body over the safety railing and held himself above the churning waters for eight seconds.

"Hey, you good?" the uploader asked the boy who appeared to be struggling to hold up his weight.

Onlookers are also heard laughing in the background as one person helps the boy back on board.

Carnival released a statement to local media regarding the incident: "We recently became aware of the video and are investigating. We strongly condemn any such behavior by our guests that puts themselves or others at risk."

A passenger told reporters she thought the boy would have been "sucked under immediately" if he had fallen.

"This literally made my heart beat super fast and made me nervous," Buffy Halbrooks said. "Kids just don't understand that they are not invincible. He thought he was having fun and never considered the possibilities."

"It's incredibly dangerous. He would have been sucked under immediately."

The incident took place on November 19 but was uploaded to Twitter nine days later with the caption: "Craziest dude I met on my cruise."

The boy has not been identified.