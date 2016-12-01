News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The moment that Lehmann knew he had to quit
The moment Lehmann knew he had to quit

Sydney officer 'feared for his safety' during violent arrest

Leonie Ryan
Yahoo7 News /

A Sydney officer accused of police brutality says he was initially attacked by the victim, but it wasn’t caught on security camera.

Mattis Welcomes John Bolton to the Pentagon
0:25

Mattis Welcomes John Bolton to the Pentagon
Students rally against gun violence in Paul Ryan's town
1:06

Students rally against gun violence in Paul Ryan's town
Amal Clooney to represent jailed Reuters reporters
1:31

Amal Clooney to represent jailed Reuters reporters
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0227_sun_finance
1:06

Bluescope stell soars
U.N. delays vote on Syria ceasefire, as deadly missiles fall
1:18

U.N. delays vote on Syria ceasefire, as deadly missiles fall
Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House: Secret Service
0:31

Vehicle strikes security barrier near White House: Secret Service
Two top White House advisers may leave over tensions with Trump: sources
0:58

Two top White House advisers may leave over tensions with Trump: sources
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
Paul Newman's rare Rolex could fetch $5M to $10M at aucti...
4:09

Paul Newman's rare Rolex could fetch $5M to $10M at aucti...
WikiLeaks Gives Consumers Pause About Security
1:58

WikiLeaks Gives Consumers Pause About Security
New lease on life for animals around the globe
1:43

New lease on life for animals around the globe
 

Senior Constable Matthew Kitchener gave evidence in court on Thursday, stating he used “reasonable force” when arresting Nadi Rossi-Murray on May 8 in Kings Cross.

Mr Rossi-Murray had been out with friends in the Cross when it’s alleged he resisted arrest in the early hours of the morning.

Senior constable Matthew Kitchener (right) outside court. Source: 7 News

The Kings Cross arrest. Source: 7 News

“He was resisting my attempts to arrest him and he was being quite violent,” Snr con Kitchener said.

“I was fearful for my safety.”

Seven News has obtained vision of Mr Rossi-Murray’s arrest, with the accused suffering a number of knees to the body during the arrest.

Earlier footage shows Mr Rossi-Murray being spoken to by police. Source: 7 News

“I haven’t done nothing,” Mr Rossi-Murray can be heard saying.

Mr Rossi-Murray, who is on trial for resisting arrest, claimed police brutality following the arrest.

In the moments leading up to the arrest, Mr Rossi-Murray can be seen with a group of 15 mates when a dispute broke out.

The dispute was captured on CCTV. Source: 7 News

He is later seen being spoken to by police before allegedly becoming violent when he sees one of his friends being taken away in a police van.

Mr Rossi-Murray will give evidence on Friday.

Mr Rossi-Murray leaving court (right). Source: 7News

Back To Top