Sydney officer 'feared for his safety' during violent arrest

A Sydney officer accused of police brutality says he was initially attacked by the victim, but it wasn’t caught on security camera.

Senior Constable Matthew Kitchener gave evidence in court on Thursday, stating he used “reasonable force” when arresting Nadi Rossi-Murray on May 8 in Kings Cross.

Mr Rossi-Murray had been out with friends in the Cross when it’s alleged he resisted arrest in the early hours of the morning.

“He was resisting my attempts to arrest him and he was being quite violent,” Snr con Kitchener said.

“I was fearful for my safety.”

Seven News has obtained vision of Mr Rossi-Murray’s arrest, with the accused suffering a number of knees to the body during the arrest.

“I haven’t done nothing,” Mr Rossi-Murray can be heard saying.

Mr Rossi-Murray, who is on trial for resisting arrest, claimed police brutality following the arrest.

In the moments leading up to the arrest, Mr Rossi-Murray can be seen with a group of 15 mates when a dispute broke out.

He is later seen being spoken to by police before allegedly becoming violent when he sees one of his friends being taken away in a police van.

Mr Rossi-Murray will give evidence on Friday.