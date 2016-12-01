Police 'blindsided' by husband's graphic statement following wife's alleged abduction

Authorities investigating the kidnap and torture of Sherri Papini have said they were “blindsided” by a detailed statement issued by her husband in response to accusations that the ordeal was a hoax.

Keith Papini has described his wife's injuries in horrific detail, including: “bruises ranging from yellow to black because of repeated beatings” and the “severe burns, red rashes and chain markings” on her reported 39kg body.

He claimed Ms Papini had been “branded” and he “could feel the rise of her scabs under my fingers,” a revelation that police say they did not expect.

“There’s some unique information in there that was in his press release today that we were hoping to keep a tight rein on as far as what we were going to release to the public,” Lead investigator Lieutenant Anthony Bertain told KCKRTV.

“It’s not the first hurdle in this investigation that we’ve had, we’ve overcome many of them, not just in this case, but there’s surprises in all investigations, so this just wasn’t good timing.”

He said he sympathised with Mr Papini’s eagerness to defend his family amid the negativity and suspicion aimed at the couple, but the lieutenant was disappointed and surprised by his release of “key pieces of information”.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told local media he had only learnt about Mr Papini’s statement an hour before it was aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Sherri Papini, 34, was allegedly abducted while jogging along a trail near her home in Redding, California on November 2.

Police, volunteers and her family searched for weeks before she surfaced on Thanksgiving Day, about 240km from where she was last seen.

Ms Papini was found bound, beaten but alive on a road in northern Yolo County by a passing motorist.

Ms Papini told police she had been thrown from a dark SUV by her alleged abductors, who she claimed were two Hispanic women armed with a gun.