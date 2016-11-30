A high school teacher in the US has been fired and thrown in jail over allegations she had sex with two of her students in the back of her car on separate occasions.

Teacher fired, jailed for alleged sexual encounters with students in the back of her car

Kelsey Leigh Gutierrez, 25, is facing three counts of an improper relationship between educator and student after she was fired on November 18 over allegations she had sex with two students in the past 18 months.

Ms Gutierrez was an English teacher at Santa Fe High School in New Mexico until authorities received a tip-off about the alleged encounters, Click2Houston reports.

According to court documents, the teacher met with an 18-year-old male student on November 12 in a car park near his house.

The two began kissing in the front seat of her vehicle before having sex in the back seat, prosecutors said.

Four days later the teacher visited the teen's home where they had sex in his bedroom, court documents show.

Ms Gutierrez and the unnamed student admitted to the encounter, with further evidence regarding their liaisons found on their phones.

Investigators said they found further evidence on Ms Gutierrez's phone that she had sex with another teen in 2015 who was enrolled at the Santa Fe school at the time but has since graduated.

The teacher and the second student met on several occasions and kissed in her car, the court documents state.

Ms Gutierrez is being held on a $60,000 bond.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement it acted immediately upon learning of the allegations against Ms Gutierrez.

"As soon as the District learned of the allegations an internal investigation began including campus administrators and the District police department and the teacher's employment with the District ended," the statement said.

