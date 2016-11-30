WATCH: Driver gets immediate comeuppance after cutting off motorcyclist

A frustrated motorcyclist didn’t have to wait long to exact revenge on a motorist who cut him off while leaving a petrol station.

The British rider's helmetcam captured the moment a silver hatchback forced him to slow down when he pulled out in front.

While for many a beep would have sufficed, this biker saw an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

The impatient driver of the car left his wallet and iPhone on the roof of his car, a decision he would quickly come to regret.

Remarkably the phone stayed fixed above the driver's door, but when the wallet flew off, the motorcyclist picked it up and pursued the car at speed to return it.

The biker beeped and flashed the driver to pull over, only to be flipped the middle finger by the motorist who surely assumed the man was still angry.

If he wasn't mad before, he certainly was now.

“Thank you so much bruv,” the clearly remorseful young male said as the motorcyclist showed what was in his hand.

Too little too late it seemed, the motorcyclist threw his wallet into the car, picked his iPhone off the roof, showed it to the driver and then dropped that on the pavement before speeding away.

“I normally never lose my temper on the road, even after he cut me up I was trying to give him his wallet back," the man who posted the clip on YouTube said.

“But then he proceeded to flip me off and thats (sic) why dropped his phone on the ground.”

