News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SA cameramen 'searched for 90 mins' to catch Bancroft
How eagle-eyed cameraman caught Aussie cricketers cheating

WATCH: Driver gets immediate comeuppance after cutting off motorcyclist

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

A frustrated motorcyclist didn’t have to wait long to exact revenge on a motorist who cut him off while leaving a petrol station.

WATCH: Driver gets immediate comeuppance after cutting off motorcyclist

WATCH: Driver gets immediate comeuppance after cutting off motorcyclist

The British rider's helmetcam captured the moment a silver hatchback forced him to slow down when he pulled out in front.

While for many a beep would have sufficed, this biker saw an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

The young driver would come to regret cutting off the motorcyclist as his wallet flew off his roof. Source: YouTube

The impatient driver of the car left his wallet and iPhone on the roof of his car, a decision he would quickly come to regret.

Remarkably the phone stayed fixed above the driver's door, but when the wallet flew off, the motorcyclist picked it up and pursued the car at speed to return it.

Strike two, the driver flipped off the motorcyclist who was trying to return his wallet. Source: YouTube

The biker beeped and flashed the driver to pull over, only to be flipped the middle finger by the motorist who surely assumed the man was still angry.

If he wasn't mad before, he certainly was now.

“Thank you so much bruv,” the clearly remorseful young male said as the motorcyclist showed what was in his hand.

Things took a turn for the worse, when the now enraged motorcyclist took the iPhone off the roof of the car and dropped it on the pavement. Source: YouTube

Too little too late it seemed, the motorcyclist threw his wallet into the car, picked his iPhone off the roof, showed it to the driver and then dropped that on the pavement before speeding away.

“I normally never lose my temper on the road, even after he cut me up I was trying to give him his wallet back," the man who posted the clip on YouTube said.

“But then he proceeded to flip me off and thats (sic) why dropped his phone on the ground.”

Top news stories - November 30

Back To Top