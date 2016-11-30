News

#TathraStrong: Social media push aids Tathra recovery

Kaikoura earthquake created huge "50-metre-deep" canyon, drone footage reveals

The Kaikoura earthquake opened up a huge "50-metre deep" canyon near Mt Lyford in the South Island, drone footage has revealed.

Turners Media Productions shared the footage from its Facebook page on Tuesday that shows dozens of trees swallowed up by the fissure behind Sherwood Lodge in Lyford district.

Footage reveals the scale of the canyon. Photo: Turners Media Production/Facebook

Pete Turner recorded the huge crevasse and guessed it to be about 50 metres deep.

"They [the people who live on the property] were very lucky," he said on the Facebook post.

"I put this together for them. Hope it gives you all some idea what these people have to live with now."

The location of Sherwood Lodge. Credit: Google Maps

Turner told NZME that a Google satellite image showed the deep valley had previously been just a slope.

"I wasn't expecting to see what I saw," he said.


