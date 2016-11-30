On a quiet, snow-dusted road at Standing Rock, a Wellington man has performed a defiant Haka towards the protest's front line.

Wellington man performs solo Standing Rock haka

Kereama Te Ua is one of the New Zealand contingent at the site of the North Dakota pipeline protest, which has emboldened indigenous communities across the world.

His solo Haka, which references the Treaty of Waitangi, has now gone viral after being uploaded to Facebook at the weekend having been shared more than 6000 times.

Activists have protested the Dakota Access project since the summer and have been led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, whose tribal lands are adjacent to the pipeline.

Pipeline supporters said the project offers the most direct route for moving shale oil from North Dakota to Gulf Coast refineries and would be safer than road or rail transportation.

Completion of the pipeline, set to run 1,885 km from North Dakota to Illinois and owned by Energy Transfer Partners, was delayed in September so federal authorities can re-examine permits.