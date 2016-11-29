Mayor confirms 76 dead in horror Colombia plane crash

At least 76 people are now confirmed dead after a plane carrying a Brazilian soccer team and it's support staff crashed in Colombia.

Plane carrying footballers from Brazil crashes in Colombia

Five survivors were rushed to hospital after the charter plane crashed on approach to Medellin International Airport shortly before midnight local time.

The recovery mission for the footballers from Chapecoense on Flight LMI2933 has now been suspended due to heavy rainfall.

"A Lamia aircraft coming from Bolivia with registration CP2933 RJ 80 had an accident in Cerro El Gordo, nearby La Union, Antioquia with 72 passengers and nine crew members on board, who were with the Brazilian team Chapecoense," Colombian aviation governing body Aerocivil said in a statement.

"There is a possibility of rescuing people alive because we do not record the explosion of the aircraft.

"Organizations are currently attending to the situation and are taking injured to different medical facilities in the region."

Emergency crews said the recovery mission would continue at first light.

"May God be with our athletes, leaders, journalists and other guests who are with the delegation," the Chapecoense football association said in a statement.

Metellin Mayor Federico Gutiérrez confirmed the devastating death toll about four hours after the plane crashed.

"It is a very sad news, 76 people dead," Mr Gutiérrez said.

Emergency crews at the scene confirmed five people, including footballer Alan Ruschel and a flight attendant, have been transported to hospital.

According to reports, the pilot complained of a lack of fuel to air traffic control prior to the crash.

The plane was carrying the Chapecoense football team who were scheduled to play in the Copa Sudamerica finals on Wednesday.

The team had departed southern Brazil before making the stopover in Bolivia on the way to the final against Atletico Nacional.

That final has now been suspended.

"The South American Football Confederation confirms that it has been notified by Colombian authorities that the plane in which the delegation of Chapecoense Atlético de Brasil was travelling suffered an accident upon arrival in Colombia," a football spokesperson said.

"The CONMEBOL family greatly regrets what happened.

"All activities of the Confederation are suspended until further notice."

FIFA vice-president and CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez is currently on his way to Medellin.

"At the moment only think as give support to the families of the deceased," football spokesperson Juan Carlos de la Cuesta said.

"We are all in mourning, the world in general."

There are reports at least 21 members of the Brazilian media were also on the aircraft travelling with the team.

"It's a tragedy of huge proportions," Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said.

AP said Colombia had been hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms in the hours leading up to the crash.