Pictured: Passengers injured in turbulent landing at Sydney Airport

Expressions of fear were seen on the faces of officials who boarded a plane to treat passengers injured after a turbulent landing at Sydney Airport.

Five passengers and two crew members were injured and taken to hospital after China Eastern flight MU777 from China encountered a shaky landing about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

One person suffered a lacerated jaw, three people suffered neck injuries and others had minor head wounds, a wrist injury and back pain.

Their ages range from around 30 to 60 years old.

Photos taken from inside the plane show staff members touching a woman’s face.

In other images, fearful officials looked around the aircraft and another showed the damage done to the plane’s interior.

"China Eastern Airlines confirms that at high altitude prior to approach to Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport this afternoon Flight MU777 encountered turbulence that has resulted in injuries to passengers and crew members," the company's general manager Kathy Zhang said.



“We are liaising with the hospitals to monitor the injured passengers and our focus for now is on the wellbeing of all our passengers and crew



“The safety of our passengers is our primary concern and we have confirmed that all of the affected passengers are in a stable condition having received treatment for their injuries.”

The airline said it was attempting to contact the families of injured passengers, and set up a hotline for concerned family members.

A total 212 people were on board the flight from Kunming in China's southwest that arrived.

The direct Kunming-Sydney route has only been running since October, Sydney Airport’s website stated.

The airline said it was cooperating with relevant authorities in investigating the incident.

Anyone concerned about relatives on the flight can contact the China Eastern Airlines hotline on 0416 791 968.