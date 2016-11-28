News

Fire-breather sets Ukraine nightclub roof ablaze, leaving two critical

Yahoo7 News /

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a fire-breather performing in a Ukraine nightclub set the roof alight on Saturday night local time.

Clubbers frantically fled the Mi100 club in Lvov as the blaze began to spread, according to Russia Today.

While hundreds ran away from the fire, many bizarrely stayed to grab a picture with the blaze.

One clubber bizarrely continued to party while the flames spread. Image: YouTube

Many stayed to take selfies with the fire. Image: YouTube

The entertainer tried but failed to put out the flames.

The fire completely destroyed the venue, reducing the club’s decorations and equipment to ashes.

Partygoers were evacuated as the flames grew. Image: YouTube

The fire breather accidentally set the club alight. Image: YouTube

Around 250 partygoers were in the building at the time, with 22 requiring medical attention, according to the local fire department.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, with two in critical condition, according to the publication.

