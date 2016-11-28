Fire-breather sets Ukraine nightclub roof ablaze, leaving two critical

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a fire-breather performing in a Ukraine nightclub set the roof alight on Saturday night local time.

Fire breather sets nightclub alight leaving two critical

Clubbers frantically fled the Mi100 club in Lvov as the blaze began to spread, according to Russia Today.

While hundreds ran away from the fire, many bizarrely stayed to grab a picture with the blaze.

The entertainer tried but failed to put out the flames.

The fire completely destroyed the venue, reducing the club’s decorations and equipment to ashes.

Around 250 partygoers were in the building at the time, with 22 requiring medical attention, according to the local fire department.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, with two in critical condition, according to the publication.