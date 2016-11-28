Homeless man gives tour of 'luxury' living quarters beneath freeway

A homeless has man rebuilt his "luxury" underpass home, adding a jacuzzi, love seat, porcelain toilet and a zebra-skin bed covers after council workers stripped down his original place.

Ceola Waddell Jr, 59, has lived beneath the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles for the past six months and has called his compound “Paradise Lane”, the LA Times reported.

The homeless man gave Cynthia Farr a tour of the tent strip in a video that has been viewed 1.5 million times on Facebook.

The 59-year-old believes his home should be a "landmark", despite council workers declaring the area dangerous after discovering “explosive materials”.

“I refuse to let the city beat me down to what they think a homeless person’s profile is, living on cardboard,” Mr Waddell said.

In the video, Mr Waddell revealed his bathtub jacuzzi that was placed next to a porcelain toilet that he deemed to be in "working condition".

He showed off his unisex shoe collection that was facing his “man cave” and "spare room" that he said he rents out to other homeless people for $25 a week.

Mr Waddell, who also goes by Mr Dice, makes extra cash selling $2.50 hotdogs to passers by and from people who turn up to take selfies with him.

“I decided I wanted to live like everybody else, make me something nice that I wanted to come home to," he said.

“If I was in the Arctic I’d make me an igloo.”

Bureau of Sanitation spokeswoman Elena Stern said workers have dismantled his home and carted out a refrigerator that had an “abundance of rotting food" inside.

It was also reported “explosive materials” and other unhealthy items were pulled from the area.

“There’s been a great deal of public safety and public health concern from neighbours in the area, as well as LAPD and the Sanitation Department,” a spokeswoman said.

But two days after his place was cleared, Mr Waddell sought out scavenged neighborhood cast-offs, plants and bed covers and rebuilt his quarters to what it is now.

It has been reported that he has refused homeless services, including temporary housing and refused to speak to city councilmen.