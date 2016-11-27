Police officer filmed 'muzzing' with school leavers in Perth

A police officer was filmed spinning, chopping and laying down phenomenal dance moves with a crowd of school leavers in West Australia.

The officer was in uniform, with a gun in his holster, when he began "muzzing", a dance move performed at festivals, with a crowd of Leavers in Perth on Saturday night.

The hilarious video was posted to Facebook by Harley Anning on Saturday and it has been viewed almost 220,000 times.

In the video, the officer waited for the beat to drop before he slammed his hands down and kicked his legs back and forth to the electronic music.

The officer then used his police skills and pointed his index fingers toward the sky in sync with the beat.

His impromptu, yet impressive performance captured the attention of Leavers who all joined him in putting their hands in the air.

Anning was heard yelling: "My man. My man."

Yahoo7 has contacted WA Police to identify the talented officer.

Another video went viral on Thursday showing a group of WA police officers being the life of the party at a Leavers Zone rave in Dunsborough.

About eight officers lead the charge on stage to the sounds of Usher’s OMG, much to the delight of their young audience.