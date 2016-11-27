'Reclusive' man's body found under bookcase in lower Hutt after earthquakes

The decomposed body of a man has been found by relatives under a bookcase after the recent earthquakes.

James Loo, 49, was discovered on Thursday night at his home in Hutt Road, according to Fairfax Media.

A source told Fairfax that Loo's body was heavily decomposed and that he may have died some months ago.

"It may be that he had been lying there for a while and that the earthquake caused the bookcase to come down," the source said.

"It was the earthquakes that made the family take the unusual step of actually going to his place. Otherwise they'd usually respect his privacy."

Wellington was badly hit by the shakes that struck central New Zealand almost two weeks ago.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had been notified about the death earlier in the week.

She said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the coroner.