KAIPARA HARBOUR TRAGEDY: Witness describes horror incident which left seven dead, one missing

UPDATE 8.30PM: A friend and witness described the moment a boat carrying 11 people flipped in choppy seas in the Kaipara Harbour, killing at least seven people and and one man missing.

Five confirmed dead, three missing in Kaipara Harbour tragedy

The search is continuing for one person and the boat, the Francie, which capsized yesterday just north of South Head.

Bob Makaeu, who was meant to be on the boat, said it was pretty horrific to witness.

"They were surfing on a wave and another swell came and hit them on the side and flipped them over three times," he told 1 News.

Makaeu said he's grateful he wasn't on the boat after he was called in to work that morning.

"I'm happy and sad at the same time... yeah... I can thank my boss [I'm still alive]."

Meanwhile, families of two of the men who died Kaipara charter boat tragedy have gathered in Auckland today - a day that should have been one of celebration.

Tongan cousins Alipate 'Pate' Manumu'a and Sunia 'Junior' Ungo'unga died along with five others when the Francie charter boat unsuccessfully tried to cross the bar in the Kaipara Harbour.

The cousins, both in their 30s, were fathers.

Manumu'a had three children, and Ungo'unga had four.

Police are asking for anyone who finds debris that they suspect could be from the capsized boat "Francie", not to take it, but to report this to immediately to Police.



Anyone who has already taken debris or items washed ashore that could be from the boat, is asked to contact Police immediately.



The search for the remaining missing person has been stood down for the day due to poor weather conditions.



Searchers will resume their efforts tomorrow morning around 5.30am.

UPDATE 4.30PM: Ten of the people on board the boat which overturned in Kaipara yesterday, killing at least seven people, were Pacific Islanders, say police.

The search is continuing for one person and the boat, the Francie, which capsized yesterday in Kaipara Harbour.

At a news conference this afternoon, Inspector Willie Fanene said everyone except for the skipper who was onboard the capsized boat was of Pacific Island ethnicity.

He said they were men aged between 31 and 59 and they were a group of friends who liked to go fishing together from time to time.

Two more bodies were found on Sunday, bringing the death toll to seven after a boat capsized near South Head.

Four of the deceased men were Tongan, one was Samoan and one was Cook Island.

A local charter operator has been left puzzled at the skipper's decision to cross the Kaipara bar which led to the death of at least seven crew members.

The operator told 1 News the decision to go out was ludicrous.

"[It was] ludicrous to be perfectly honest with you," he said.

"The day got worse, it was forecast to get worse, everyone knew it was going to get worse.

"Of the six charter boats down there only one decide to do it."

Police and LandSAR recovered the body of one man around 1am on the shoreline north of Muriwai Beach, according to NZ Police.



The body of a second man was found around an hour later, on the shoreline closer to South Head-Woodhill Forest.

Kaipara Cruising and Sports Fishing Club commodore Steve McGregor had said that McNatty was a "very good skipper" and that the tragedy had been a "freak".

One person is still missing.

The aerial and sea search for missing continued at 7am on Sunday.

Police rescued three people and recovered five bodies from the harbour, north of Auckland, on Saturday evening after a fishing charter boat carrying 11 got into trouble while reportedly trying to cross the bar.

Police said the process of formally identifying those that dies and informing their families was underway.

Metservice is expecting wind gusts of about 50/km, swells of up to two metres and possible showers later in the day.

Of the three people found alive, two have now been discharged from North Shore Hospital, while the third remains in stable condition.

Two investigators from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission are also expected to shortly head out to the scene.

Police, the Coastguard, St John Ambulance, Surf Life Saving staff, rescue helicopters and a fixed-wing plane conducted an extensive search on Saturday after the boat was reported overdue at 3.30pm.

According to the Metservice, there were one-metre swells and wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour in the harbour in the afternoon.

The air search was put on hold in the evening due to poor weather conditions, while shoreline searches around South Head and Te Oneone Rangatira Beach continued late into the night.

Inspector Duncan Hall told media on Saturday night that the five bodies were plucked from outside Kaipara Harbour.

He added helicopters were on the scene quickly, which meant they were able to "pluck the rescued from the water".

No details were available as to the identities of those on board.

Police, the Coastguard, St John ambulance, Surf Life Saving staff, rescue helicopters and a fixed-wing plane were all involved in the operation.

Police said on Saturday evening a shoreline search around South Head and Te Oneone Rangatira Beach would continue for several hours.

Officials said conditions were unsuitable to continue the effort from the air as there was a significant swell and visibility was poor, putting aircraft and crews at risk.

The boat is reported to be the Francie, a 12m steel launch used for fishing charters.

Francie Charters says on its Facebook page it's one of only a handful of charter boat operators on the harbour and its vessel has a licence to carry up to 20 people with two crew, though comfortably carries about 16.

The company is not returning calls. It advertises trips on online auction site TradeMe.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission said it's investigating and Martime NZ is yet to say what its role will be.

Maritime NZ helped out with drift mapping on Saturday afternoon but is a regulator and a workplace safety organisation.

Two TAIC investigators are expected to arrive at the scene on Sunday morning.