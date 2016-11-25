Police charge 20 juveniles who rioted 'over KFC, marijuana and computer games'

Twenty youths who allegedly demanded KFC, marijuana and computer games during a rooftop riot at a Queensland juvenile centre will appear in court next week.

The inmates took control of the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on November 10 and injured four prison guards, including one who was blinded in one eye after being hit by a rock.

It took more than 50 police officers and a specialist "shield team" to restore order and release the 29 staff who were trapped in the visitors' centre.

Days after the 12-hour riot, three young inmates identified as ringleaders were transferred to a Brisbane facility.

In a statement on Friday, Queensland Police said all 20 youths were facing one charge of riot causing grievous bodily harm.

"One youth will appear via video link in the Townsville Children’s Court on Monday," police said.

"The remaining 19 are scheduled to appear by video link in the Townsville Children’s Court on November 30."

The riot started after a group playing football in a common area allegedly turned on guards.

The inmates allegedly armed themselves with with planks of wood and metal bars from a construction site within the centre before climbing onto a rooftop.

Authorities said the boys made demands for deliveries of KFC and alcohol, while pelting police and prison staff with rocks and other projectiles.

Cleveland Youth Detention Centre director Peter Owens resigned a week after the riot with a full review conducted.