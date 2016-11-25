News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Police charge 20 juveniles who rioted 'over KFC, marijuana and computer games'

Catherine Healey and AAP
Yahoo7 News /

Twenty youths who allegedly demanded KFC, marijuana and computer games during a rooftop riot at a Queensland juvenile centre will appear in court next week.

1026_1800_qld_gary
2:49

Cairns bush survivor
0826_1800_qld_missing
1:54

Little boy missing in North Queensland
0410_1800_qld_nbn
1:38

New technology to connect NBN to Queensland homes
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0:30

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
0303_1800_qld_storm
1:24

North Queensland cops outback drenching
0302_1800_qld_flood
2:37

Severe weather system drenches North Queensland
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0302_0500_nat_rain
1:28

North Queensland on alert for flooding
0228_1800_qld_remains
1:18

Woman’s remains found after partner confesses to killing
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
 

The inmates took control of the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on November 10 and injured four prison guards, including one who was blinded in one eye after being hit by a rock.

It took more than 50 police officers and a specialist "shield team" to restore order and release the 29 staff who were trapped in the visitors' centre.

The rooftop protest. Source: 7News

Days after the 12-hour riot, three young inmates identified as ringleaders were transferred to a Brisbane facility.

In a statement on Friday, Queensland Police said all 20 youths were facing one charge of riot causing grievous bodily harm.

Youths on top of the roof. Source: 7News

"One youth will appear via video link in the Townsville Children’s Court on Monday," police said.

"The remaining 19 are scheduled to appear by video link in the Townsville Children’s Court on November 30."

The riot started after a group playing football in a common area allegedly turned on guards.

The riot went into the night. Source: 7News

The inmates allegedly armed themselves with with planks of wood and metal bars from a construction site within the centre before climbing onto a rooftop.

Authorities said the boys made demands for deliveries of KFC and alcohol, while pelting police and prison staff with rocks and other projectiles.

Cleveland Youth Detention Centre director Peter Owens resigned a week after the riot with a full review conducted.

Back To Top