‘Another piece of trash off the street’: Black teen's killer ‘confessed’ to cops

A 62-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a black teenager in West Virginia after allegedly confessing to police.

William Ronald Pulliam allegedly shot James Means, 15, twice in the abdomen on a street in Charleston on Monday night.

Police believe it was a racially motivated attack and have said Pulliam showed no remorse after his arrest.

Officers said he told them: “The way I look at it, that's another piece of trash off the street”.

However, in an interview with a local TV station, the suspected killer denied the claim and said it had nothing to do with race.

“I just shot him. I felt that my life was in danger,” Pulliam told Eyewitness News.

“I don't care if they're white or black. Nobody is going to do me like that.

"It doesn't make any difference if he's black.

"My God, everybody I live around over there is black. I get along with all of them, ask them,” Pulliam said.

Police said the 62-year-old used a .380 caliber revolver to fatally shoot the teenager.

The teen later died at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.

Witnesses said the pair “exchanged words” when they accidentally bumped into each other, according to Eyewitness News.

Pulliam then went into a store nearby and when he came out, he said he walked on the opposite side of the street.

He claimed James was with two other boys on the porch of a nearby house and one of them cursed at him and flashed a gun as he walked by.

He said Means came towards him and so he shot him in self defence.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, the case is under review as a possible federal hate crime.