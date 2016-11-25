'Dead' Australian ISIS recruiter Neil Prakash found alive, arrested in Middle East

The high-profile Australian ISIS recruiter believed to be killed in a drone strike six months ago has been found alive in the Middle East.

Neil Prakash, one of Australia's most wanted terrorists, was arrested in Turkey at an Australian diplomatic post.

Prakash's arrest is a huge blow to Islamic State's campaign to recruit Australians.

The 25-year-old terrorist had been in contact with Sydney schoolboy killer Fahad Jabar and Melbourne teen Numan Haider, who was shot dead after stabbing two police officers.

Prakash was also alleged to be the international point of contact in the plot to behead a police officer on Anzac Day.

Prakesh, also know as Abu Khalid al-Cambodi, appeared on US terrorism watch lists after being linked to efforts to encourage attacks on western countries including Australia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had previously described Prakash as "ruthless".

"Prakash and others ruthlessly target and groom our children, vulnerable children, with hateful propaganda," he said.

The 25-year-old was born in Melbourne to a Fijian father and a Cambodian mother and converted to Islam in 2012.

In early 2013 he travelled to Syria, with his Australian passport cancelled 18 months later.

In August 2015, a warrant was issued for Prakash's arrest but by May he was supposedly "confirmed dead" in a US drone strike carried out in Mosul, Iraq.

Federal police will now seek to bring Prakash back to Australia, or make sure he faces justice from one of the country's allies overseas.