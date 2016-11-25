Pig and police officer become friends after school pet stranded in Kaikoura

A police officer and a school's pet pig have become best friends after the cop found the animal hungry following the Kaikoura earthquake last week.

Constable Toni Woodroffe and the pig. Photo: NZ Police/Instagram

Constable Toni Woodroffe was responding to calls of a "wild pig" stopping people from getting into their school.

However, when the officer showed up the pig jumped on her "like a dog", NZ Police wrote on an Instagram post on Friday morning.

RELATED: Ohau seal pups move upstream

"Turns out it was the school's pet and was just starving!" the police wrote.

"She took it food a few times so it wouldn't go hungry!"

The pig had escaped out of its pen and couldn't find its way back in to where its food was, the police added.

He was now back and the school was looking after him.