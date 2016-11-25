News

Thousands evacuated in Israel as Netanyahu warns fire starters will be 'punished severely'

AFP /

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if proof was discovered that any of the fires across Israel were deliberately sparked they would be treated as acts of "terror."

Netanyahu did not say whether he believed the six fires in the northern city of Haifa and others were caused by arsonists, but said his government had noticed "encouragement to arson" on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Getty.

"Every fire caused by arson or incitement to arson is terror and will be treated as such accordingly," he told reporters in Haifa near the scene of the fires.

Netanyahu said those setting the fires would be "punished severely".

More than 60,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Haifa, its municipality said, while other fires broke out occurred up near Jerusalem and other parts of Israel.

Meteorologists say the dry weather and strong winds mean conditions are perfect for fires to spread -- whether sparked by accident or on purpose.

“Every fire caused by arson, or incitement to commit arson, is terrorism for all intents and purposes, and we will bring them to justice,” Netanyahu said. Credit: Facebook/Rachel Eitan via Storyful.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said up to 50 percent of the fires in recent days had been deliberate, labelling it "arson terror."

"It is clear that many fires started as deliberate arson."


