Queensland criminologist Paul Wilson jailed for sexual abuse of young girl

A Queensland criminologist will spend six months behind bars for the repeated sexual abuse of a young girl.

Paul Wilson jailed for 18 months for molesting young girl

Paul Wilson, 75, was found guilty on Wednesday of four counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The the assaults of the victim occurred when she was as young as eight at his Indooroopilly home in Bribane's west between 1973 and 1976, the Brisbane District Court heard.

On Thursday he was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in jail, suspended after six months.

The now-retiree also played blindfolded games of hide and seek with his victim, making her take her clothes off when he caught her, the court heard.

Prosecutor Phil McCarthy previously told the Brisbane District Court jury that Wilson had a persistent sexual interest in his victim and the repeated abuse only stopped when she and her family moved away.

Paul Wilson leaving court after jury returns guilty verdict for indecent treatment of child in '70s @7NewsQueensland @BenBMurph pic.twitter.com/VNSEK9M0t0 — Marlina Whop (@MarlinaWhop) November 23, 2016

He was convicted on Wednesday after an eight-day trial.

The jury of six men and six women reached unanimous verdicts after deliberating for about two hours.

There were gasps from the packed public gallery as the verdicts were announced but Wilson showed no emotion.