'A front row seat to history': Michael Usher details the historical moments that changed the world

Yahoo7 News /

In 1986, just a decade after his father brought home the family’s first colour television, Michael Usher sat glued to the television watching a live broadcast of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Instantly hooked, he knew his future belonged in journalism.

“I remember being glued to the TV news coverage and I thought, ‘I want to be able to be one the reporters who covers one of those events, good and bad, and watching history happen’,” he told 7News.com.au. “I remember that distinctly.”

The Challenger took off from Florida on January 28, 1986. Photo: AAP

Only 73 seconds after take-off, the Challenger exploded, instantly killing the seven occupants on board. Photo: AAP

Onlookers watched on in disbelief as the shuttle exploded. Photo: AAP

The event was the first of many that would shape Usher’s profession on and off the camera.

In a career spanning 26 years, the father-of-three has been on the frontline for wars, bombings, natural disasters and terrorist attacks, delivering breaking news to the people of Australia.

Usher was at Ground Zero on September 11, 2001, and remembers the haunting silence in Manhattan following the fall of the towers.

Usher's career as a journalist and foreign correspondent has spanned 26 years. Photo: 7 News

"Everyone was numb and stunned watching it, but equally I was numb and stunned reporting it." Photo: Getty

Transmission towers were destroyed in the collapse, leaving mobile phones without signal.

Unable to keep updated, Usher bought a transistor radio to listen with one ear as he went live with the studio feeding through his other ear.

"There was this one particular moment there, where the dust had started to finally settle. Manhattan had gone deafly quiet, the island was sealed, the bridges, the tunnels, the trains, everything had been shut down.

Michael Usher reported live from Ground Zero on September 11, 2001. Photo: Getty

The moment before the second plane hit. Photo: AAP

"I’m listening to this press conference where it says - and I’m live on air - saying the President is in hiding, the Pentagon is on fire, the capital has been evacuated, the World Trade Centres have come down and Manhattan’s in lockdown.

"And I’m listening to it and saying it and broadcasting it at the same time not knowing, what do I say next? Are we going to war? Or is this World War III? What sort of situation is this?

"Manhatten had gone deafly quiet, the island was sealed, the bridges, the tunnels, the trains, everything had been shut down." Photo: AAP

Nearly 3000 people were killed after the planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001. Photo: AAP

"It was overwhelming. Everyone was numb and stunned watching it, but equally I was numb and stunned reporting it. It was overwhelming.”

Usher described his job as a “front row seat to history”, which is a perfect way to portray his 1998 coverage of Princess Diana’s death.

Usher described the outpouring of grief from the public as something he had never witnessed before. Photo: Getty

It was one event that shook the world and left millions in mourning.

"9/11 was a different kind of emotion in New York,” Usher said. “It was absolute disbelief and quiet. Diana’s death was shock and it was the mourning. I don't think we've seen since an outpouring of mourning like there was in London."

Princess Diana's death shook the world. Photo: Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry stand by their mother's coffin on the day of her funeral on September 6, 1997. Photo: AAP

“The imagery that we showed in those television pictures of Diana’s death, of the funeral, the mourning and the outpouring of emotion for her and her young boys and the royal family… it all spoke for itself and that is where TV is so powerful in recording history.”

Seven News is counting down more of the incredible moments that shook the world and changed the course of history in a special documentary counting down the top 10 stories of the past 60 years.

Featuring never-before-seen archive footage, Sevens news reporters who were there when it happened will give their unique and compelling accounts of being in the front row as they witnessed history in the making.

10 To 1: Countdown Our Greatest News Events airs tonight at 8.40pm EST on Seven and PLUS7 Live.

