'A front row seat to history': Michael Usher details the historical moments that changed the world

In 1986, just a decade after his father brought home the family’s first colour television, Michael Usher sat glued to the television watching a live broadcast of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

Instantly hooked, he knew his future belonged in journalism.

“I remember being glued to the TV news coverage and I thought, ‘I want to be able to be one the reporters who covers one of those events, good and bad, and watching history happen’,” he told 7News.com.au. “I remember that distinctly.”

The event was the first of many that would shape Usher’s profession on and off the camera.

In a career spanning 26 years, the father-of-three has been on the frontline for wars, bombings, natural disasters and terrorist attacks, delivering breaking news to the people of Australia.

Usher was at Ground Zero on September 11, 2001, and remembers the haunting silence in Manhattan following the fall of the towers.

Transmission towers were destroyed in the collapse, leaving mobile phones without signal.

Unable to keep updated, Usher bought a transistor radio to listen with one ear as he went live with the studio feeding through his other ear.

"There was this one particular moment there, where the dust had started to finally settle. Manhattan had gone deafly quiet, the island was sealed, the bridges, the tunnels, the trains, everything had been shut down.

"I’m listening to this press conference where it says - and I’m live on air - saying the President is in hiding, the Pentagon is on fire, the capital has been evacuated, the World Trade Centres have come down and Manhattan’s in lockdown.

"And I’m listening to it and saying it and broadcasting it at the same time not knowing, what do I say next? Are we going to war? Or is this World War III? What sort of situation is this?

"It was overwhelming. Everyone was numb and stunned watching it, but equally I was numb and stunned reporting it. It was overwhelming.”

Usher described his job as a “front row seat to history”, which is a perfect way to portray his 1998 coverage of Princess Diana’s death.

It was one event that shook the world and left millions in mourning.

"9/11 was a different kind of emotion in New York,” Usher said. “It was absolute disbelief and quiet. Diana’s death was shock and it was the mourning. I don't think we've seen since an outpouring of mourning like there was in London."

“The imagery that we showed in those television pictures of Diana’s death, of the funeral, the mourning and the outpouring of emotion for her and her young boys and the royal family… it all spoke for itself and that is where TV is so powerful in recording history.”

