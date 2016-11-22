The 11-year-old boy who was abducted and sexually assaulted by a man is too traumatised to give police more information about his mystery attacker.

Ranui abduction: Boy too traumatised to give police more information

The boy was walking home from Ranui station in west Auckland on Thursday last week when a man driving a grey van abducted him.

He was sexually assaulted over the course of several hours at an unknown location before the man took him back to Ranui and let him go.

Police are trying to identify the man and have had extra patrols in the area since Thursday,

Detective Inspector Jason McIntosh told NZME specialist child interviewers have only managed to have one short conversation with the boy.

"His welfare is paramount to us and due to the traumatic nature of this event, specialist interviewers have only had a brief conversation with him," he told the Herald.

He said police were "incredibly grateful for the 60-plus phone calls we've received from the public directly, or through Crimestoppers".

Police were following up on these, McIntosh said. He's also asking the public to continue to notify them of any suspicious activity in their area.

"We're continuing to look through CCTV footage as part of our investigation to identify the offender."

McIntosh said police were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a grey van or anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Metcalf Rd and Swanson Rd at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the family of the young boy have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

Community group Kiwis Unite has started a fundraiser on Give a Little to help the family support their traumatised son.

According to the group, they had hoped to raise $5000 to give to the boy's family, who aren't "very well off".

In less than 24 hours the page has raised more than $6,200 and by 3pm today more than $10,300 had been donated.

"Money isn't going to change that this horrific event has occurred, but when something like this happens, it helps to not have to worry about anything else," Kiwis Unite says on the fundraising page.

"[Donations] will be gifted in a combination of Cash, Petrol and Grocery Vouchers (the family isn't very well off).

"Any additional funds raised will be either placed in a Trust to support the boy's future rehabilitation, which is not covered by ACC, donated to a charity of the family's choice which has supported them, or a combination of these two options."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh on 021 191 2659.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.