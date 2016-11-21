After the election of Donald Trump in the US, some analysts are tipping a possible return to space exploration – with humans returning to a base on the moon possibly sitting at the top of the wish list.

Trump could see Americans return to a base on the moon, experts ponder

It's been many decades since the United States threw its cap over the wall of space and almost as many since the nation followed it.

For consecutive White House administrations, a near-Earth orbit has been the deepest astronauts have ventured in space. That could all change under Trump.

"It is very plausible to speculate that the new administration will insert a mission to the lunar surface, probably international in character, as a step on the way to Mars," John Logsdon, dean of space policy analysts, told The Washington Post.

"Politically, most of the other countries of the world have identified the moon as an interesting destination, and they don't really have the capabilities to talk about sending people to Mars.

"If we want to assert international leadership, we would take a position in leading a coalition to return to the moon."

American space adventures have taken a back seat under the Obama administration, with NASA instead turning its technological know-how toward the earth in order to monitor climate change.

At same time, private companies like Elon Musk's Space X have stepped up their efforts to enter the space race while Japan, Russia, China and the Europeans have turned their sights to possible manned moon missions in coming decades.

Republican Party elder Newt Gingrich, one of Trump's earliest and most prominent supporters, has been a long-time fan of building a base on the moon.

He is expected to take a senior role in the Trump White House and there is speculation he could be charged with implementing a moon base mission.

During the 2012 campaign, Gingrich said he would oversee NASA's return to the moon, delivering a base without an increase in the agency's budget.

He said the project would be "90 per cent private sector" with "six or seven launches a day".

"I'd like to have an American on the moon before the Chinese get there," Gingrich added.

However, with Trump's planned tax cuts and his plans for major infrastructure projects on earth, the private sector is likely to play a leading role on the American side.

Of all the competition in the race, China looks to be the biggest threat having landed a rover on the moon in 2013 – only 10 years after it launched its first manned mission.

It was under President George W Bush that America last set the moon in its sights, with plans for the Neil A Armstrong Lunar Outpost announced in December 2006, to be completed by 2020.

Obama had a different ambition for the space agency, favouring the private sector over government-funded exploration.

Trump is likely to continue the private push, Fortune reports, with plans for exploring the entire solar system by the end of the century to be set in motion under the revived National Space Council, headed by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The lasting question will be whether the administration that follows Trump will share the same vision or follow the trend of previous presidents and forge its own path through space.

Democrat Robert F Kennedy was the first president to commit the US to landing on the moon, but the Apollo 11 mission was completed under Republican Richard Nixon.

It was Nixon who launched the space shuttle project and mothballed the Titan IV rockets, despite the rockets being cheaper to run and carrying a larger payload than the shuttles.

The shuttle program flew its final mission in July 2011, with US astronauts forced to hitch rides into space with private companies and the Russians ever since.