Skaters session churned up roads around quake-ravaged Kaikoura

Kiwi skaters have turned the chewed up roads around earthquake-ravaged Kaikoura into a make-shift skate park.

Troy Tapara, who lives in Christchurch, uploaded footage of a skateboarder using bumps for ramps and uplifts for steps in the short clip published on Facebook.

The post has been liked and shared hundreds of times since it was uploaded on Sunday afternoon.

"It was definitely the most unique experience of my life," Tapara told NZME.

"Even to see that state of destruction in person was just surreal but exciting at the same time."

A 7.8m earthquake caused widespread destruction to roads around Kaikoura, with John Key telling reporters that it would take a long time to clear SH1.

"The mountain has literally moved and you can't see the road," he said.