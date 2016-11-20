News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Turnbull plans to boost paid parental leave to 20 weeks for new mothers

Yahoo7

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull plans to boost paid parental leave for new mothers to 20 weeks - a $1300 increase for each baby.

Turnbull wouldn’t confirm on Sunday whether his government has reached a compromise deal on paid parental leave with Senate cross-benchers.

The government has a bill before parliament aimed at preventing new mums from double dipping from both the government's scheme and separate employer arrangements.

It would mean a new mother would only be allowed to receive money from the government or their employer at one time.

The scheme could also include mothers employed on a casual basis.

Some crossbenchers have been concerned about fairness of the changes.

In an attempt to win their support, the government is proposing to increase paid parental leave for new mothers to 20 weeks (from 18) - a $1300 boost for the average mother, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The deal could still save taxpayers between $600-$750 million because some public servants would be excluded from the public scheme and there would a 20-week cap on parental leave for the government and workplace schemes.

But Turnbull, who is at the APEC leaders summit in Peru, would not speculate on the matter.

Turnbull, who is in Peru for the APEC Summit, refused to speculate on the matter. Photo: AAP

"There's always negotiations with the Senate and the minister (Christian Porter) is handling those negotiations and we'll find out on the floor of the Senate how successful they are," he told reporters in Lima.

"I don't want to run a commentary on them any more than he would."

In 2011, Labor introduced the 18-week public scheme at the minimum wage as a safety net while allowing employers to top up parental entitlements so mums could spend more time bonding with their bulbs.

The proposal aims to prevent new mothers from double dipping on maternity leave. Photo: AAP

Former treasurer Joe Hockey caused a stir in 2015 when he accused women of "double dipping" by claiming both the public scheme and employer-provided leave.

It’s estimated about 60 per cent of families would be better off under the new scheme, compared with 47 per cent of families previously.

Senator Derryn Hinch had initially proposed a 22-week scheme but felt the government was more likely to go with 20.

