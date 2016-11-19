Four young men killed in horror early-morning crash in South Australia

News

Yahoo7 and AAP
Yahoo7 /

Three men in their 20s and a teenager have died in a horror crash after the ute they were travelling in left the road near the South Australian and Victorian border.

The four, aged 22, 23, 28 and 17, all died at the scene on the Riddoch Highway, near Penola, about 3am Saturday.

They had been towing a mobile diesel tank, which spilled but didn’t catch fire when the ute ploughed through a guard rail and rolled.

Four young men have died after a crash on a South Australian highway.

Emergency services arrived to a scene of such devastation that police did not know how many people were in the vehicle.

All the dead were local to the area, police said.

Major Crash Officers were travelling to the scene on Saturday morning, as crews worked to establish what caused the single-car rollover.

Crash investigators are working to determine the cause. Photo: 7 News.

