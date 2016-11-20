Party continues! Police praise schoolies as 'toolies' make up majority of arrests on night one

As thousands partied the night away to kick off Schoolies 2016, police praised punters for good behaviour, with non-schoolies, or "toolies", making up majority of the arrests on night one.

The first night was a peaceful one as thousands flocked to the beach party to dance the night away on the sand.

Queensland Police Inspector Bruce Kuhn said everyone seemed to be having a good time and there was no bad behaviour.

“So long as there’s no violence or stupidity we’re happy,” he said.

Police, SES and paramedics were out in full force at Surfers Paradise on Saturday night.

On Friday night a 17-year-old male was arrested at The Esplanade in Surfers Paradise about 11.30pm after police allegedly found tablets, believed to be MDMA.

The teen was charged with four drug-related offences including drug possession.

‘Toolies’: the bigger cause of trouble

Nineteen people arrested on Saturday night were non-schoolies or "toolies", and only seven schoolies were arrested in total.

A majority of the arrests related to public nuisance or drug possession.

Some punters who partied a little too hard required vomit bags as the night went on.

Other schoolies were seen being shipped off to hospital by paramedics.

Music blasted from almost every venue along Surfers Paradise Boulevard.

Police were out in full force keeping close watch on the partying youngsters.

Red Frogs emergency aid staff said they were happy with the teens’ behaviour so far.

Police: ‘Make good decisions’

Police and organisers say while overall behaviour in recent years has been good, there are still plenty of risks for Schoolies to be aware of.

Drug and alcohol abuse remain a concern as does anti-social behaviour and inappropriate social media posts.

With a strong police presence to be in place throughout the Schoolies celebrations, students are being warned of the consequences of any bad behaviour.

"We've got to trust their judgment, got to rely on them to make good decisions," Chief Superintendent Terry Borland said.

"If they're going to put themselves in conflict, well certainly police will take action.

"What you do now may impact on what you do in the future. It's a choice issue," he said.

Approximately 1100 volunteers from various community organisations will be amongst the revellers, providing support and assistance.

Gold Coast Schoolies Community Safety Response chairman Mark Reaburn said up to 25,000 students will visit the area this year with mainly Queenslanders arriving in week one.

"The majority that attend are staying in Surfers," Reaburn told AAP.

"They need photo ID to get a wristband and those that don't we call their parents and ask a series of questions to determine their identity."

The annual event, once a flashpoint for violence and anti-social behaviour, has a strong police presence.

‘Think about nude selfie consequences’: warning to Schoolies

The long-term consequences of a nude selfie pose just as much risk to Queensland school leavers as drugs and alcohol, Schoolies organisers have warned.

Inappropriate social media posts and criminal activity have been highlighted as dangers for students to think about as they head into annual end-of-year celebrations on the Gold Coast from Saturday.

Concerns over synthetic drugs have been flagged following a recent mass overdose on the Gold Coast that resulted in the death of a Victorian man on an end-of-season footy trip.

But it's the less obvious perils that schoolies are being reminded about.

"Taking a photo that's clearly inappropriate, kids need to be conscious of the fact that photo could follow them," Gold Coast Schoolies Advisory Group chair Mark Reaburn said.

"A conviction during Schoolies is a conviction that could follow them through their careers."

Mr Reaburn said drugs and alcohol remain a concern, but no more than in previous years.

He also believed the impact of the organised Schoolies Hub and the Response Zone at Surfers Paradise had created a safer environment for students and locals.

Violence dropping at Schoolies celebrations

The annual event was once a flashpoint for violence and anti-social behaviour, but police and organisers say arrests and violent incidents during Schoolies have steadily dropped in recent years.

With a strong police presence, students are being warned of the consequences of any bad behaviour.

The organised events will run over the weekend and into next week, with interstate schoolies, many of whom are already over 18, expected to arrive from next Friday.

Schoolies seek cheaper alternatives this year

Teens are flocking to Bali and Fiji this year to avoid the sky-high prices of Schoolies at Australian hot-spots such as the Gold Coast or Byron Bay.

On the Gold Coast the average nightclub entrance fee is $17.50, while a beer is about $7.

Those heading to Byron Bay are paying as much as $2200 for seven-day accommodation, while the average stay in NSW is about $1100 a week, according to MyDiscountDeals.com

The average week-long stay in a four-star Bali resort is about $265 AUD and the average beer price is $3, making it an affordable alternative for budget conscious schoolies.

Schoolies.com chief executive Matt Lloyd told the Herald Sun that a trip overseas for schoolies was almost unheard of five years ago.

It’s estimated about 10,000 school leavers will travel to Fiji and Bali.

However Kuta Police Chief Wayan Sumarka has warned those who break the law will be arrested.

He has ordered police to up security and conduct late night spot checks on motorists.

Police will have a post set up at Ground Zero, the site of the 2002 Bali bombing memorial.

“Please advise them (schoolies), please give instructions, if they make criminal activities in Kuta the police in Kuta will process them under Indonesian criminal law,” Police Chief Sumarka told The Daily Telegraph.

“Of course I will process them if they break the law.”

“Don’t buy any drugs,” he warned. “It is better to give the information to the police if someone offers you drugs.”